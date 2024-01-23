Regional phone services returning to normal after power failures

Most mobile phone and internet services have come back online after severe storms cut power and left tens of thousands in a communications outage last week.
Homes and businesses across the Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Goldfields regions reported losing power early last week.
Regional general manager for Telstra in WA Boyd Brown said the storm left 280 network sites without mains power in affected areas, including more than 210 mobile base stations.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Brown said Telstra still had more than 30 network sites without mains power.
However, he said there were an array of temporary generators installed across the region and an extensive refuelling program in place to keep them running until power had been restored.
As such, three mobile phone sites were still off air including Mt Palmer, Manmanning and Mt Sheridan.
"Telstra's base stations and infrastructure, like other communications companies, was significantly impacted as a result of a loss of mains power," Mr Brown said.
"While all of our network sites have battery backup, they are generally designed for short-term outages for a few hours, rather than a few days, so as the batteries ran flat our sites began to go off the air."
As part of Telstra's participation in the Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) program, Mr Brown said 20 new portable high capacity generators were allocated to WA, including 12 to southern WA which were delivered late last year.
He said those generators were invaluable to supplement existing generators Telstra had available to help restore or maintain connectivity and also support transmission sites, mobile base stations and exchanges.
They will remain in use until mains power is restored.
"Restoration of mobile services was progressive, with connectivity generally coming back once we got generators to sites or as a result of the good work done by Western Power crews to restore mains power," Mr Brown said.
"These sites suffered some damage to our equipment when the power was lost."
Mr Brown said Mt Palmer, Manmanning and Mt Sheridan sites suffered some damage to equipment when power was lost.
He said Telstra technicians were working on restoring equipment and barring unforeseen issues, Telstra expected to have those sites back on air within the next couple of days.
"Telstra knows the importance of communications, especially in times of emergency and we worked to restore services as quickly as we can," Mr Brown said.
"Telstra continues to work with the State Operations Centre alongside State and local government representatives, other carriers, emergency services and Western Power to ensure a timely and co-ordinated response."
Meanwhile, an Optus spokesperson said more than 50 of its mobile sites lost power in the storm, causing service disruptions over the January 16-21 period.
The spokesperson said field staff worked closely with relevant emergency services to get safe access to affected infrastructure and restore service to the majority of its towers over the last week.
As of Tuesday, only two Optus sites in Mundaring Weir and Coral Bay, were awaiting restoration.
Following the storms, up to 27,000 customers were also left without access to nbn connection.
Head of nbn local WA Naomi Evans said no damage was done to critical nbn infrastructure and internet outages were mostly due to localised power outages.
On Tuesday, she said almost all customers were back online.
Ms Evans said where customers may have power, but no working phone or internet, they could check the status of their nbn network at https://nbn.tm/networkstatus
"If an outage is shown, there will be teams working hard to fix it," Ms Evans said.
"We'll keep your service provider updated along the way."
