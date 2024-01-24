Farm Weekly
Three new projects to tackle wheat disease

January 24 2024 - 1:00pm
During a Wagga Wagga field day, NSW DPI researchers gave an overview of the new Septoria projects and led a discussion on variety resistance levels and their impact on disease development. Photo by Andrew Milgate by NSW DPI.
REDUCING the impact of the wheat disease Septoria tritici blotch (STB) has become a focal point for the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

