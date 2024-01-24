Farm Weekly
Home/News

Outage puts block on emergency calls

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
January 25 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fallen power line in the Shire of Mukinbudin.
A fallen power line in the Shire of Mukinbudin.

The towns of Beacon and Bencubbin faced days-long power and mobile outages, when a medical emergency took place, highlighting the importance of dependable communications infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Originally from Ballarat, Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and now is passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.