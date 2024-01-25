Farm Weekly
Strong enquiries for heifers at Boyanup store cattle sale

By Rob Francis
January 25 2024 - 3:00pm
Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris (left), caught up with Fiona and Tom Ward, Manjimup, who were looking to buy some breeders.
Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris (left), caught up with Fiona and Tom Ward, Manjimup, who were looking to buy some breeders.

The best description for the Elders January store cattle sale would be a 'smorgasbord' with almost every type of cattle known to mankind there for buyers' perusal.

