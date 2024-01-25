Farm Weekly
Festival highlights sheep contribution to regional WA community

January 25 2024 - 9:00pm
Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest president Jodie King is excited to see The Next Generation Hub at Sheepfest on Saturday, February 10.
The Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest this year is reaching out to all young Australians to ignite their passion for sheep and wool as it centres its 2024 show around The Next Generation.

