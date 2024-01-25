Festival highlights sheep contribution to regional WA community

The Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest this year is reaching out to all young Australians to ignite their passion for sheep and wool as it centres its 2024 show around The Next Generation.
The event originated in 2018 after the town experienced six decades without an agricultural show.
The show is based around three main events, a Sports Shear, a Merino ewe hogget competition and a fashion parade, all with a focus on promoting sheep and wool.
Scheduled for Saturday, February 10, the show will pay tribute to the sheep and wool industry that the town was built on.
Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest president Jodie King cannot have more passion for sheep, wool and involving young Australians in the industry.
"I'm so excited to see The Next Generation Hub at Sheepfest this year," Ms King said.
"There are so many young people getting involved in the wool industry.
"They are our future for the next 50 years and I think it is in very capable hands."
The Next Generation Hub is set to be a buzzing meeting place for youth at Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest.
At it there will be interactive activities as well as industry representatives present for meet and greet opportunities.
These include Rural Ambassadors and Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia, Next Gen Committee members, Lauren Patane and Chloe Blight, WA Shearing Ambassadors and WA College of Agriculture representatives.
Involved also in The Next Generation Hub will be representatives of the Betty Brown Scholarship Fund Board.
Board chairwoman Eloisa Goss said Betty Edith Brown was a quiet and unassuming woman but was a leader in the local agricultural industry and later philanthropist.
"As a passionate sheep producer from Arthur River and a leader of women in agriculture, Betty generously gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars to the community," Ms Goss said.
"An annual scholarship has been established from Betty's late estate to inspire girls and women to pursue education in the fields of agriculture firstly and secondary, medicine or dentistry.
"The scholarship builds the capacity and career advancement of girls and women who studied at Department of Education, Western Australia, public schools at Darkan, Kojonup and Wagin.
"We are thrilled to announce our inaugural round of applications for the scholarship will open in the coming months and local women from West Arthur, Wagin and Kojonup districts will be able to apply.
"Please look out for further advertising in your local communities in the coming months."
The excitement is not limited to the Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest when it comes to introducing agriculture to the next generation with the introduction of two new agricultural ATAR courses into secondary schools; the agriculture sector is set for an influx of The Next Generation.
Agricultural Science and Technology and Agribusiness will now be on offer to several public and private schools across the State from 2024.
A large addition to the 2024 show will be a bright purple semi-trailer, the iNSTRUCKTA that is taking road safety up a level in Western Australia.
An interactive, technology-driven educational space that teaches current and future road users how to safely interact with heavy vehicles.
Those at the show will be able to immerse themselves in the virtual reality and also climb up and sit in the prime mover to get a first-hand view of where the truck driver's blind spots are.
As in past years the Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest committee will continue to bring you a back-to-basics show.
Due to the generosity of its sponsors, the show remains free entry with a gold coin donation asked for at the gate.
The Log Chop will return, as will the Young Farmer Challenge, Farm Boot Foot Race, junior judging, best pet sheep, market stalls and free kids entertainment.
The day will conclude at the Sheepfest Baa with live music and the descent of the Hillman Sunset Sky Divers.
This year the Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest is proud to be supporting #6Bs as its chosen charitable organisation.
The #6Bs has helped to break down the stigma of blokes not talking about their mental health.
Sam Burgess said #6Bs is a very simple concept to get blokes together for a chat which has grown into a well-known initiative throughout the State and even interstate.
"Events are held from Mullewa to Esperance and everywhere in between," Mr Burgess said.
"We are humbled to be the chosen charity at Sheepfest this year.
"#6Bs will use the funds to go towards an event in the West Arthur community some time in 2024."
After being featured on ABC Backroads last August, the Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest committee is expecting a big crowd this year.
