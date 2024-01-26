Farm Weekly
Edwards family is dedicated to Angus

By Jodie Rintoul
January 26 2024 - 6:00pm
The Edwards family, Plain Grazing Company, Beermullah, was announced the 2024 Strathtay Trophy winner at the WA Angus Society annual general meeting last week in Perth. Former Strathtay principal John Young (left), Narrogin, presented the trophy to Chase Edwards alongside WA Angus Society chairperson Mark Muir, Mordallup stud, Manjimup.
Beermullah Angus breeders Brett, Lisa and Chase Edwards, Plain Grazing Company, were recognised for their commitment and dedication to the Angus breed last week when they were awarded the Strathtay Trophy during the WA Angus Society's annual general meeting.

