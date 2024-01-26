Edwards family is dedicated to Angus

Along with holding its annual general meeting last week the WA Angus Society also held an Angus Australia Workshop. Travelling across for the workshop from the Angus Australia head office were Angus Australia extension officer Nancy Crawshaw, who spoke about genomic testing and importance of future Breedplan use and Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright, who gave a general overview of Angus Australia operations and future directions. With Ms Crawshaw and Mr Wright at the workshop got underway was WA Angus Society chairperson Mark Muir. Other speakers during the afternoon included SPIRD veterinary officer Anna Erickson, Harvest Road chief operating officer Ben Dwyer and Zoetis representative Jarvis Polglaze.