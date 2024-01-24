Farm Weekly
Home/News

East still has a hunger for WA sheep

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
January 25 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastern States ramps up demand for WA sheep
Eastern States ramps up demand for WA sheep

More than 30,000 WA sheep were trucked across the Nullarbor last month, the highest level seen in the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.