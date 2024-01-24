East still has a hunger for WA sheep

More than 30,000 WA sheep were trucked across the Nullarbor last month, the highest level seen in the past two years.
Data from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) showed 30,827-head of sheep (excluding lambs) were transferred to the Eastern States in December.
That figure is significantly more than the second highest volume for 2023 of 10,118-head of sheep in May and the first time since October 2021 that transfers had reached over 30,000-head.
Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said demand from the Eastern States had ramped up in December for both sheep and cattle - and he expects these figures will strengthen even further this month.
He said there had been significant rainfall over east and, as it continued, there was an increased amount of unseasonal feed.
Initially interest in store crossbred lambs from the eastern network had grown, however this has since expanded across a broad range of requirements including breeding ewes and young ewes.
"There has been significant processing interest for both finished lamb and a strengthening interest in WA mutton supplies," Mr Hubbard said.
"Yes the Eastern States' prices are gaining, but so are ours here in WA."
Mr Hubbard said recent eastern Australian rains had created a short-term supply issue for a number of Eastern States' processors.
He believed given the increased July to December processing numbers across Australia, there may have been an over estimation of available supplies in 2024.
"The interest within WA, now being experienced from eastern processors for both mutton and lamb, has certainly seen enquiries growing," he said.
"While recent price indicators have seen improvements in WA, our prices remain significantly lower when compared with the Eastern States."
Mr Hubbard encouraged the WA sheep industry to ride the wave, saying that demand could retreat once the rain dissipates.
His word of caution was to remind people that 10 days of hot weather could change people's thought processes quite quickly.
"If they get a hot spell, bearing in mind it is January, things can change," he said.
"But at the moment I think we are seeing a significant interest from the east."
Mr Hubbard said the change in demand had also changed the narrative in WA, with a higher level of confidence returning.
He believed the worst was behind the sheep industry and welcomed the return of some sort of positivity, as the Eastern States' demand provided clients with a number of alternate options that they did not have access to previously.
"From an Elders' perspective, there is a lot more positivity within our livestock network, compared to the past 12-18 months," Mr Hubbard said.
"It is good for our clients, good for our network and good for our industry.
"I think this has shown that the level of demand can change rapidly, not just negatively but also positively.
"So much of this industry is built on perceived confidence - seeing a level of confidence return to industry is extremely pleasing and for people to consider making investments in livestock is a very welcome return."
Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia said there had been strong enquiry for WA sheep into the east coast since the new year.
Mr Giglia said transactions were underway of breeding stock and there was also processor activity.
He said pricing had allowed those from the Eastern States to participate in the WA market.
"The east coast market is well above ours," Mr Giglia said.
"Our market has had some slight improvement but not to the same extent - our market is still lagging."
Mr Giglia said conditions in the Eastern States had been favourable and there was feed right through the grazing country in South Australia and Victoria.
As such, he said restockers were also active in the market.
"While our market remains at this level, it still provides an opportunity for the east coast to make purchases and make up the difference in freight," he said.
"We as a business are still encouraging WA producers to consider making purchases of breeding and restocking sheep - it is a great opportunity.
"I fully understand there are some water and feed restraints that are preventing some producers, but for those who can it does present a huge opportunity to be putting some breeding sheep away."
