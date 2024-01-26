Gun WA shearer excited about New Zealand tour

Grouping up as a fourth-generation shearer, Ethan Gellatly held his first handpiece at just five years of age.
Now the 22-year-old from Boyup Brook is gearing up to represent Australia at the Golden Shears shearing and woolhandling world championships in New Zealand.
Mr Gellatly is set to depart on the five-week Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) funded trip this weekend.
He and Ethan Harder, Bruce Rock, were selected as the inaugural 2023 WA WoolTAG ambassadors, aiming to promote the industry while inspiring other young people to consider a career in the wool shed.
Mr Harder will also compete at the Golden Shears.
AWI program manager for wool harvesting training and development Craig French said the Golden Shears working tour kicked off with a two-training session co-ordinated by AWI and Elite Wool Industry Training in Queenstown.
From there, Mr French said ambassadors from across Australia would be divided among approved contractors, where they would work for three to four weeks around the south island.
"This presents an opportunity for the young ambassadors to experience different sheep in a different country with a different culture in the lead-up to Golden Shears," Mr French said.
"It is about them learning new skills, adapting to the conditions and what gear to use.
"It is an educational opportunity - that's what it is about."
Mr French said AWI wanted to work closely with New Zealand so they could then encourage more staff into Australian shearing sheds during peak season.
He said this was the first year ambassadors from WA, Queensland and Tasmania were involved in the program, with last year only being offered to New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
Mr Gellatly has been shearing professionally for the past three years, having spent time in both Bridgetown and Boyup Brook.
As a fourth-generation shearer he has been in and around shearing sheds for as long as he can remember.
"I learned to comfortably shear when I was 13 years old and then started shearing in the school holidays when I was 16," Mr Gellatly said.
"I always wanted to be a shearer - I love the teamwork, you become a family with everyone you work with."
Mr Gellatly said he was looking forward to heading to New Zealand and learning how to shear crossbred sheep.
He said the sheep there were completely different to what he was used to shearing in Australia.
"I have no experience with crossbreds," Mr Gellatly said.
"The first four weeks we are learning how to shear crossbreds efficiently before competing at the Golden Shears.
"I'm really looking forward to actually shearing crossbreds, building on my current skills and learning new ones to become a better shearer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.