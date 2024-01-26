Gun WA shearer excited about New Zealand tour

AWI program manager for wool harvesting training and development Craig French (left), with WA WoolTAG ambassador Ethan Gellatly, Heiniger general manager Dale Harris and WA WoolTAG committee chair Chris Patmore at the WA Shearing Industry Association general meeting last Saturday. At the meeting Mr Harris presented Mr Gellatly with the uniform for his trip to NZ, where he will compete in the Golden Shears.