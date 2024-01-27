Naracoopa Trusty tops the buying demand at Great Southern bull sale.

Prices hit a high of $14,500 at last weeks Great Southern Blue Ribbon Bull Sale at Mt Barker for this Black Simmental bull, Naracoopa Trusty T033 (P) (B) from the Naracoopa stud, Denmark, when it sold to return buyers the Hann family, Greendale Simmental stud, Esperance, who operated through AuctionsPlus. With the bull were Naracoopa connection Liam Blechynden (left), Nutrien Livestock, Albany/Denmark representative Michael Lynch, Nutrien Livestock commercial cattle manager Damian Halls, who relayed the AuctionsPlus bids during the sale and Naracoopa stud principals Kevin and Janice Hard. Also in the sale the Hard sold two traditional Simmental bulls at the sales second top price of $10,500 each.