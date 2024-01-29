Farm Weekly
Detail is the key for craft butcher in WA's South West

By Kyah Peeti
January 29 2024 - 9:00pm
The Goose & Goat Craft butcher owner Brenton Bain (left), his uncle Peter and the butcher shops second in charge, James Rowe.
Hailing from a long line of talented butchers, third-generation butcher and meat connoisseur Brenton Bain is creating his own success with his newfound butcher shop, The Goose & Goat Craft butcher at Bunbury's Parks Shopping Centre.

