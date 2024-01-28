Farm Weekly
Santa Gertrudis fit the bill at Sylvania station

By Wendy Gould
January 28 2024 - 3:00pm
Walking in keeper heifers at Sylvania station, Newman.
He might come from the land of the All Blacks, but Sylvania station co-principal Weldon Percy's cattle world has always been decidedly red.

