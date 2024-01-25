Farm Weekly
Power has returned for most regional WA customers

January 25 2024 - 4:57pm
One of the damaged power poles from last week's storms.
Western Power said power supply to homes and business impacted by last week's storm events and bushfires had largely been restored with 80 customers remaining without power in the Wheatbelt, with restoration expected later today.

