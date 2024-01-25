Power has returned for most regional WA customers

Western Power said power supply to homes and business impacted by last week's storm events and bushfires had largely been restored with 80 customers remaining without power in the Wheatbelt, with restoration expected later today.
"We understand the frustration and inconvenience extended power outages cause and are contacting those customers who remain affected," Western Power said on Thursday afternoon.
"Work has involved the inspection of about 40,000 assets, the repair and replacement of more than 300 poles, more than 80 transformers, and around 21 kilometres of conductor across the network."
Wheatbelt
"Today we have 17 teams working in the Wheatbelt and the repatrol of the spur line in Tammin is expected to be completed," Western Power said.
"Overnight we restored customers in Beacon, Manmanning, Gabbin, Korrelocking and Wialki, among others."
Goldfields
Power has been restored to the Kalgoorlie-Boulder area through a combination of Western Power network assets, Synergy's back-up generator and a local privately owned generator.
Work is progressing well on the rebuild of the five transmission towers on the 220kV transmission line to Kalgoorlie.
The rebuild involves drilling into rock to install 12 steel poles to erect the towers along the 2.5km work site.
Following successful drilling, today work has commenced on standing up poles, with the aim of standing up six today.
Following this crossarms will be fitted, conductor strung, moving and clipping conductors as required, installing spacers, and stringing additional earth wire before final checks and energisation of the line.
Western Power aims to have construction completed early next week.
Gingin, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee bushfire
Repairs to the majority of the damaged network in the area have been completed and power has been restored.
There are four customers in the Lennard Brook and Bindoon areas that remain without power due to isolated network damage.
Crews have left connection packs with information for these customers with a form for electricians to use and action repairs, and sign-off on the repairs for re-energisation.
Once completed power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.