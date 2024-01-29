Farm Weekly
Re-energisation fast tracked for Kalgoorlie-Boulder

Updated January 29 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
All images supplied by Western Power.
The 220kV transmission feeder line into the Kalgoorlie-Boulder area has been successfully re-energised following a fast-track rebuild of the storm damaged section by Western Power.

