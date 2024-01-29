Farm Weekly
Welcome 30mm received at Prenti

Belinda Hickman
Belinda Hickman
January 29 2024 - 6:00pm
Windida Spring is flowing after 30mm of rainfall was received last week on Prenti Downs station, which is 257 kilometres east of Wiluna and 237km north of Laverton. Photos: Supplied.
Thirty millimetres of rain received over three days last week has come as a huge relief to Jasmine and Jack Carmody, at Prenti Downs station, offering them respite to rest, recover and regroup after an intense few months.

