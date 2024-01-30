Farm Weekly
Guide on water use for dryland cropping

January 30 2024 - 2:00pm
Four of the expert authors of the Water Smart Farming manual, Peter Hayman (left), Mariano Cossani, Glenn McDonald, and Victor Sadras. Photo by GRDC.
Managing for increased water use efficiency on dryland cropping enterprises requires sound agronomic decisions that are based on the latest research for variable soil and crop types.

