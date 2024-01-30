Farm Weekly
Positive outlook for start of 2024

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
January 30 2024 - 3:00pm
Agronomy Focus director and senior agronomist Quenten Knight said growers in his area were positive about the start to the year.
2024 is off to a positive, albeit dry, start for growers in the Esperance area according to Agronomy Focus director and senior agronomist Quenten Knight.

