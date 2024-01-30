Positive outlook for start of 2024

2024 is off to a positive, albeit dry, start for growers in the Esperance area according to Agronomy Focus director and senior agronomist Quenten Knight.
Mr Knight, whose company provides agronomy services to growers in the Esperance, Jerramungup and Ravensthorpe shires, said while this January was drier than 2023, things were looking positive.
"In January not much happened that was out of the ordinary," Mr Knight said.
"It was dry up until mid/late January when a bit of rain went through the airport at Gibson, about 80 to 100 millimetres.
"It (the rain) was pretty isolated to that localised area before moving east of Esperance through to Condingup, Mount Howick and Boyatup, through that part of the State, with rain in the order of 20 to 50mm."
Mr Knight said although it was drier than last year, farmers in his agronomic zone were "not unhappy".
"Most growers don't mind it being this dry because they haven't had to do much summer weed spraying, which is probably not a bad thing as it's given them the chance to have a break and save a fair few dollars."
Mr Knight said he believed strong rainfall across late February and into March would be beneficial.
"Some good rain would be nice to build soil moisture reserves because we are very dry, and the season end last year was pretty dry through spring," he said.
"We are definitely going through one of the more extended dry spells that we've seen, but the outlook is fairly good.
"With the early finish to harvest most growers have enjoyed some time off, switched to concentrating on soil amelioration jobs, lime spreading, getting on top of everything and getting seeding equipment out of sheds."
