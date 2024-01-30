Farm Weekly
Severe heatwave for WA

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated January 30 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 2:30pm
Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 45 degrees in many WA towns, in an upcoming heatwave.
Another heatwave is expected for much of WA this week, starting from today until Thursday February 1.

