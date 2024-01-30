Severe heatwave for WA

Another heatwave is expected for much of WA this week, starting from today until Thursday February 1.
A low intensity heatwave is expected in the Wheatbelt region, the eastern parts of the Great Southern region and the South Coastal region, however for the Perth Metropolitan and Midwest-Gascoyne regions, a severe heatwave is expected.
These severe conditions are expected to reduce in the Southern parts of the State by the weekend.
Maximum day temperatures are likely to reach the mid 40 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that locations that are likely to be severely affected include Collie, Dwellingup, Geraldton, Gingin, Kalbarri, Katanning, Morawa, Narrogin, Northam and Ravensthorpe.
While temperatures for the rest of the day are likely to stay under 40 degrees for areas including and south of the Wheatbelt, the mercury could rise up to 45 degrees at inland parts of the Midwest-Gascoyne region.
From Wednesday to Friday almost all inland sites could see temperatures rise to up to 45 degrees, while the coastal towns from Perth to Esperance should stay under 36 degrees.
Towns in the Great Southern and to the south are likely to experience humidity of 60 per cent or higher, however this is expected to ease by Friday.
For coastal towns north of Yanchep right through to Exmouth, the sea breeze will only provide some relief in the late afternoon, and will otherwise stay in the high 30s.
By Saturday, much of the heat will have lifted off the State's south, however temperatures in the high 30s are likely to still be felt across the Wheatbelt and to the north.
For Sunday, much of the South West Land Division will see maximum temperatures below 30 degrees.
For information on staying safe during a heatwave go to the WA Health web page.
