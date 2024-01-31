Buy with confidence at Boyanup sale

Buyers looking for unjoined, first-cross heifers need to pencil down next month's Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store sale as the place to be.
In the store sale on Friday, February 2, the Nutrien Livestock South West team will include in the yarding 185 unjoined, bucket-reared, first-cross heifers and these will be a feature of the store sale line-up.
Nutrien Livestock South West manager Mark McKay said it would be an outstanding line-up of unjoined, first-cross heifers on offer from many of the company's regular vendors.
"Many of the lines are owner-bred and buyers will not be disappointed with the quality of heifers on offer as the vendors have done a great job preparing them for this fixture," Mr McKay said.
"A number of the lines will be suitable to join this year.
"Buyers will be able to buy with confidence also when it comes to the heifers pregnancy and health status as all of the heifers on offer will be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed and they will also be tested BVDV free."
The biggest vendor of unjoined heifers in the feature line-up will be Neville and Caroline Lindberg, NJ & CL Lindberg, Denbarker, who milk about 400 cows.
The Lindbergs have nominated 18 Angus-Friesians aged 20 months as well as another 18 Angus-Friesian which will be slightly younger at 18 months.
Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll said the heifers from the Lindbergs were all owner-bred and bucket-reared.
"They are well-grown and well-bred heifers which are out of good strong Holstein cows," Mr Carroll said.
"The majority will be suitable to join this season."
The Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Yoongi Downs, Busselton, will also be a significant supplier in the feature section, with an offering of 30 Angus-Friesian heifers.
The 14 to 18-month-old heifers were born and raised in Haddon's large dairy and are based on Lawsons Africa H229 and GAR Momentum Angus bloodlines.
Nutrien Livestock, Pinjarra/Mundijong representative Ralph Mosca said the heifers from the Haddons were very well-bred and well-grown heifers for their age.
"They are in forward condition and most of the draft will be suitable to join this year," Mr Mosca said.
The heifers from the Haddons are very quiet and have had all the usual health treatments.
Another of Mr Mosca's clients to offer first-cross heifer will be M & L Furfaro & Sons, Keysbrook, which will present seven Angus-Friesian heifers aged 14-16 months.
Mr Mosca said these heifers were sired by Sheron Farm Angus bulls and out of cows brought in from the Dagostino herd.
While the Lindbergs and Haddons will be among the largest vendors in the unjoined first-cross heifers in the feature section, the majority of heifers in the run will come in from the Brunswick and Harvey area from regular suppliers.
Offering the largest numbers out of this area will be LJM Produce, Myalup, with 35 Angus-Friesian heifers in the 22-24mo age range.
These heifers were purchased from a large dairy operation in the Great Southern and prepared with this sale in mind.
The next largest vendor from the area will be regular vendor the Piggott family, SJ & RM Piggott, Harvey, with 28 owner-bred Angus-Friesian heifers.
The 12-18mo heifers are by Sheron Farm Angus bulls.
The Ieraci family, V & G Ieraci & Sons, Brunswick, will also feature on the vendors' list, nominating 19 owner-bred, Angus-Friesian heifers which are 18-22 months old.
The heifers, which are by Carenda Angus bulls, were bred and raised in the family's dairy enterprise and Nutrien Livestock, Harvey and Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner said they were very well-bred and well-grown.
"They will be ideal heifers to join this year," Mr Gardiner said.
Also offering heifers in the sale from the area will be Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger and G & PA Angi, Yarloop, which have both nominated 10 owner-bred heifers.
The Mahaffey family has nominated five Angus-Friesians and five Angus-Jerseys.
These heifers are aged 16-18 months and are sired by Sheron Farm Angus bulls.
Mr Gardiner said the Mahaffey's cattle were well-known in the district for their excellent temperament and these heifers were no exception.
The Angi family will offer 10 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 6-8 months and sired by Sheron Farm Angus bulls.
Another vendor in the first-cross heifer run will by A & M Anfuso, Oldbury, with 10 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 14-16 months.
There will also be another feature in the sale and it will be a reduction sale for the Nettleton family's Unison Limousin stud, Boyanup.
The offering from the Nettletons will include three heifers which are PTIC to Maryvale Strong and due to calve from March 1 to May 19.
Also in the offering will be six cows (3yo and 4yo) which are PTIC to AI sires and due March 25, plus 10 cows (3yo to mature age) which are PTIC to Tara Real Cracker and due April 21 to June 16.
There will also be two cows with calves at foot which have been running back with Maryvale Quambi in the offering.
In the store offering there is expected to be the usual run of beef steers and heifers, along with a good line-up of Friesian steers and first-cross steers ranging from poddies right through to two-year-old steers.
The sale will round out with a significant run of breeders including PTIC heifers, PTIC cows and PTIC cows and calves.
In the beef steer and heifer offering there will be close to 300 head go under the hammer.
The biggest vendor in the run will be Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, with 35 Angus heifers aged 8-9 months, while J & S Fredericks, Bridgetown, will offer 30 Murray Greys (15 steers and 15 heifers aged 14-16 months) and DM Tuia & P & L Folatti, has nominated 30 Angus-Murray Grey crosses (15 steers and 15 heifers) aged 9-10 months.
Also among the bigger vendors will be L & K Honey with 30 Angus calves (five steers and 25 heifers) which are 8-9 months old and BE & WN Kurz with 19 Red Angus steers (20mo).
Another line to lookout for in these pens will be offered by M & G Rowan-Robinson, Bridgetown, offering 15 Angus steers and eight Angus heifers as part of a herd reduction due to a farm sale.
The 8-9mo calves are based on Gandy Angus genetics and are weaned.
The steers will weigh about 370 kilograms while the heifers have an average weight of 360kg.
The heifers are a genuine line and will make ideal future breeders.
They are quiet with a low birthweight and high growth.
In the Friesian and first-cross steer pens, some of the largest vendors will be G & PA Angi with 30 Friesian steers and 10 Angus-Friesian steers which are all owner-bred and 6-8 months, while H & JB Blackburn, Cookernup, will offer 24 Friesian steers that are 20 months old and Kelly-Brae will present 18 Friesian steers aged 14 months.
In the breeders section GL & RK Dickson, Nannup, will be the most significant vendor offering 42 PTIC Angus cows.
The 6-8yo cows are PTIC to a Coonamble Angus bull and due to calve from April 24 to July 3.
Also in this section FP Dittman will offer 14 Murray Grey cows with calves at foot and PTIC to a Murray Grey bull.
