Buy with confidence at Boyanup sale

By Jodie Rintoul
January 31 2024 - 1:00pm
Neville and Caroline Lindberg, NJ & CL Lindberg, Denbarker, will be the largest vendors in the special unjoined first-cross heifer offering at the Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store sale on Friday, February 2. In the sale the Lindbergs will offer 36 Angus-Friesian heifers.
Buyers looking for unjoined, first-cross heifers need to pencil down next month's Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store sale as the place to be.

