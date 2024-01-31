Farm Weekly
Gingin opens dialogue at shire meetings

By Perri Polson
February 1 2024 - 10:00am
Shire president, Wayne Fewster, said the changes would allow council meetings to flow easier.
The Shire of Gingin will soon begin trialling a new addition to its council meetings, as more residents use public question time to voice statements.

Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

