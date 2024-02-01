Farm Weekly
Weaner steers were in demand at South West sale

By Rob Francis
February 1 2024 - 6:00pm
Gordon Clifford (left), Brookhampton, with Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, at the combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week. Mr Pollock purchased 59 individual lots during the sale for many different clients, including Mr Clifford.
Combined agents, Nutrien Livestock and Elders, penned a full capacity yarding of 1398 weaners at the weekly weaner cattle sale at Boyanup last week.

