Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Passionate breeders return to farming

By Kyah Peeti
February 1 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metricup beef producers, Amanda Payne, with her father Tim Walker and husband Paul.
Metricup beef producers, Amanda Payne, with her father Tim Walker and husband Paul.

Former beef farmers, turned city dwellers, Paul and Amanda Payne, are making a comeback to the industry after a long hiatus that couldn't keep them away from the farming lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.