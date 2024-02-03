Bringing families closer to farmers

Shane (left) and Nicola Kelliher at a Farmer on Your Plate event in Perth, with celebrated butcher and farming advocate Vince Garreffa, as he cooks up some fresh cuts of meat off the Kelliher farm. Ms Kelliher is chairwoman of Farming Champions, which organises the event each year. It is a chance for local producers to connect with visitors who otherwise wouldnt have a connection to agriculture.