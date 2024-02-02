WA in the red as temps push past 40

The State has sweated its way through a heatwave this week, with temperatures expected to drop back down to the low 30s from tomorrow onwards.
Many took to social media, sharing their car's temperature gauges or thermometers as the sun beat down hard, with little to no wind in many areas.
The Shire of Quairading posted on Facebook to say the Quairading Community Building would be open for those who needed relief from the heat, while the Shire of Beverley encouraged all to cool off by the local pool.
January 31:
February 1:
Geraldton Airport cracked 40°C at 9am this morning, reaching a max temperature of 45.4°C at 11:30am.
Yesterday, Badgingarra stayed in the 40s for most of the day, reaching a top of 44°C and only dropping to just below 30 degrees by midnight.
Dalwallinu reached a top of 42.4°C yesterday, while Cunderdin Airport recorded 42.7°C, reaching into the 40s at 10am.
Today Cunderin has recorded a top of 44.9°C at 2pm.
Wandering reached a max of 43.9°C at 3:00pm yesterday, and dropped into the low 20s before midnight, making it a much more comfortable evening.
Newdegate reached the 40 degrees mark by 12:30pm yesterday, and saw a max temperature of 41.6°C.
Today the town recorded 43.9°C at 2pm.
Esperance, after recording maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s for the past three days has also cracked into the 40s, reaching a max of 42.1°C at 11:30am today.
