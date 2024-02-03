WA Govt assisting with docked live export vessel

The Western Australian Government today has said it is assisting the Federal government and the livestock industry around the issue of the live export vessel MV Bahijah that is currently docked at Fremantle Port.
The livestock carrier was in the Middle East but ordered to return to Australian shores last week due to tensions in the Red Sea.
It arrived back in WA waters earlier this week and berthed at Fremantle Port on Wednesday before then heading back to anchorage offshore on Thursday and returning to port early Friday morning.
The Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has advised several hundred cattle will be unloaded from the ship.
While the risk to Australia's animal health status is considered low, as the animals have not
disembarked during their journey, biosecurity measures have been implemented as a precaution.
The movement of the animals is subject to strict Commonwealth biosecurity controls and the animals will not re-enter the Australian herd.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) veterinarians and
biosecurity officers will work with DAFF at the registered premises where the livestock are relocated.
The Commonwealth is working with the exporter to find a suitable outcome for the animals.
The latest report from WA's Chief Vet is that the animals are healthy and in good condition.
"This unprecedented situation has been complex and every effort has been made to thoroughly address the biosecurity risks to Australia's important livestock industry," said WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
"I would like to thank the WA livestock industry for coming together to support arrangements that facilitate unloading the livestock.
"The WA Government continues to support the Commonwealth to manage biosecurity and monitor the welfare of these animals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.