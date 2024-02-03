Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WA Govt assisting with docked live export vessel

February 3 2024 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MV Bahijah at the Fremantle Port. Photo by Brooke Littlewood.
The MV Bahijah at the Fremantle Port. Photo by Brooke Littlewood.

The Western Australian Government today has said it is assisting the Federal government and the livestock industry around the issue of the live export vessel MV Bahijah that is currently docked at Fremantle Port.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.