Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Grains careers in focus at GRDC Updates panel

February 5 2024 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Burdett Foundation committee member Peter Roberts said attracting and developing educated, talented people to agriculture ensures a vibrant industry and strong regional communities. Photo: Peter Roberts.
Mt Burdett Foundation committee member Peter Roberts said attracting and developing educated, talented people to agriculture ensures a vibrant industry and strong regional communities. Photo: Peter Roberts.

Career opportunities in the Western Australian grains industry will be in focus at the Grains Research Update in Perth on February 26 in a dedicated grains industry leaders panel session for tertiary agricultural students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.