Upgrades announced for Great Southern roads

February 5 2024 - 1:30pm
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has announced road safety funding for upgrades to roads in the Great Southern region.
Roads in the Great Southern will undergo upgrades later this year as part of the $1 billion Regional Road Safety Program (RRSP).

