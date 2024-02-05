Farmers take centre stage at global climate talks

Mr McAlpine attended COP28 after participating, early in 2023, in an invitation-only international regenerative ag event, Regen10, at Lake Como, in Italy. Regen10 is a relatively new international organisation, set up by philanthropic groups such as the Rockefeller Organisations and the Ikea Foundation and attended by farmer organisations and other philanthropic groups. Regen10 is trying to pull through a better definition of what regenerative agriculture is and set up a framework, Mr McAlpine said. People struggle with the definition a bit and that is part of the problem. We have become so linear in how we think about things, rather than being a bit more holistic. It is a bit of a moving target. More information: Go to https://regen10.org/