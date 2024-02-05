Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Next round of Grass Roots grants is open

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated February 6 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frankie Slade, 18 months, enjoying the well-lit courts at the Kendenup Tennis Club.
Frankie Slade, 18 months, enjoying the well-lit courts at the Kendenup Tennis Club.

In the decade since the CBH Group introduced Grass Roots Community Grants, more than $2.8 million has been contributed to support communities located in core graingrowing areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.