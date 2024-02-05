Next round of Grass Roots grants is open

In the decade since the CBH Group introduced Grass Roots Community Grants, more than $2.8 million has been contributed to support communities located in core graingrowing areas.
The grants program provides financial assistance to Western Australian communities for projects and events which contribute to the health and vitality of their community.
So far the almost $3m tally has partly-funded almost 900 small scale infrastructure projects and events including community hall renovations, sporting club changeroom upgrades, agricultural shows, music concerts, day care centre equipment, men's sheds and school holiday activities.
CBH chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy officer Brianna Peake, said CBH was proud to stand with and support WA growers and their communities for future generations, and that the grant program was created to support these farming communities' unique needs and recognise the pivotal role regional volunteers play.
"As a co-operative, CBH and the community go hand-in-hand," Ms Peake said.
"We acknowledge that each project and event owes its success to the dedication, care, and commitment and passion of regional volunteers.
"This milestone is a celebration of the unwavering commitment regional people have for their local communities."
Applications for the February round of grants are being accepted until Thursday, February 29 and the next round opens in August.
Community-related events can receive a maximum of $5000, while small scale infrastructure projects have a limit of $10,000.
Where has the money gone?
The Kendenup Tennis Club received funding last February to install light towers at their courts.
Shannon Slade, the club's ladies captain and former president, said the the addition of lighting doubled their membership numbers almost instantly.
"We now have the capacity for 16 people to play at once and we have all courts full for three nights every week under the lights," Ms Slade said.
She said up until then, locals were forced to travel an hour to Albany to play sport, but now they can socialise and exercise in their hometown.
"We can spend more with our families and less time travelling," Ms Slade said.
"Our club now has 32 members playing pennants, that number grew immediately when the lights went up.
"And we have a strong junior program, we hope those players will stay on to become senior members too."
In early 2023 the Doodlakine Community Committee applied for a grant to celebrate the centenary of its agricultural hall.
Committee member Jenny Zalmstra said the grant relieved fundraising stress and allowed the small, dedicated committee to focus on planning the centenary event.
"The nature of the event allowed old and new community members to contribute and participate in whatever capacity they could," Ms Zalmstra said.
"The social cohesion generated by the event was immeasurable, and people worked with great pride to bring the community together.
"The Doodlakine Community Committee is extremely grateful for the opportunity the CBH grants program provided."
Grass Roots Community Grant applications are assessed on the following criteria:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.