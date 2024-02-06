Farm Weekly
Delegation looks at stable fly programs

By Perri Polson
February 6 2024 - 3:00pm
Stable fly action group chairman Bob Wilson, with two Japanese entomology students.
A delegation of 10 Japanese academics recently travelled to the Shire of Gingin to find new research on handling stable fly, a biting pest which attacks livestock.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

