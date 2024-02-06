Delegation looks at stable fly programs

A delegation of 10 Japanese academics recently travelled to the Shire of Gingin to find new research on handling stable fly, a biting pest which attacks livestock.
Eight entomology science students and two lecturers from Kyushu University spent nine days in WA, visiting Gingin's horticultural farms and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
The Entomology Centre at Kyushu University had learnt of the stable fly problem on the Swan Coastal Plain of Western Australia and the ongoing work of the Shire of Gingin and The Stable Fly Action Group (SFAG) via the SFAG website, stableflyactiongroup.org.au, and looked to WA for some possible solutions to their outbreaks.
The delegation was formally welcomed to Western Australia and the Shire of Gingin on January 22 by Moore MLA Shane Love, The Nationals WA, Shire of Gingin president Wayne Fewster, and SFAG chairman Bob Wilson.
In Japan, the main concerns for the cattle industry are the spread of Bovine Leukemia, a deadly blood-borne disease which is spread by stable fly.
Livestock are also affected by mastitis and low cattle production, which has grown rapidly due to stable fly transmission.
Stable fly entomology research differs between Western Australia and Japan.
Kyushu University's research is focused on biological control methods, while in WA, the source of stable fly outbreaks lies in an abundance of rotting vegetable matter, and crop residue leftover from the horticulture industry, which the fly breeds in.
During the trip, the delegation heard from DPIRD entomologist Dr David Cook, who has long-standing experience with stable fly biology and control mechanisms, before presenting their on findings from trials back in Japan.
The delegation also travelled to two market gardens within the Shire of Gingin, Trandos Farms at Beermullah and TC Do's market garden at Caraban, to look at management solutions, which included a demonstration of recently retired Shire of Gingin stable fly inspector Geoff Slater's 'wheel ruts lifting' method.
This method involves lifting vegetable crop residue out of compressed tractor wheel ruts with tynes, which exposes the residue to the sun allowing it to quickly dry out which reduces stable fly breeding.
They then visited Arvela-Future Green Solutions black soldier fly premises at Shenton Park.
Managing director Luke Wheat demonstrated the organic waste treatment benefits obtained by his enterprise's use of the fly species, and spoke about his company's move towards full commercialisation.
Mr Wilson said black soldier fly, while a few years away from being implemented, showed some real potential for Japanese livestock herds.
"If the black soldier fly could eat the material faster than the stable fly could breed in it, that could offer them a solution," he said.
"They were very interested in the black soldier fly as having more potential for them."
WA currently doesn't use black soldier fly as a method of controlling stable fly, because the area which serves as a stable fly breeding ground is too large.
SFAG and the Shire of Gingin were pleased with the success and positive outcomes of the study tour.
"It was a great opportunity to exchange science and goodwill, and build strong international relationships in stable fly science and management in Western Australia as well as in Japan," Mr Wilson said.
"It goes without saying that the transmission of Bovine Leukaemia by stable flies is a particularly worrying disease that we don't suffer from as yet in Western Australia and it behoves us all to maintain our biosecurity diligence to keep it that way," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.