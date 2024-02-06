Farm Weekly
Drought finally breaks at Kanandah station

By Brooke Littlewood
February 7 2024 - 9:00am
Rainfall has renewed hope at Kanandah station on the Nullarbor. Chloe Grainger with dogs Moose and Brisket, checking out the water level.
The drought has finally started to break at Kanandah station, with pastoralists Mark and Karen Forrester reporting their best rainfall in six years.

