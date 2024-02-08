Victorian wheat is the lowest priced

Grain prices trading in other parts of the world and Australia are relevant to the value of your grain no matter where you are located in Australia.
This year Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria will all export grain and so should be trading at internationally competitive prices.
Given winter grain production was less in north eastern Australia, you would expect grain prices to increase as you move north up the east coast as was the case late last year.
There were reports of barley shipments from WA to northeast Australia last year to help relieve some of the shortfall in the area.
Favourable rains in north eastern Australia more recently have created good summer crop prospects and we've seen the drought premiums eroded from prices on expectation of more grain available.
This explains price differences between grades of grain across port zones going up the east coast of Australia, but it's difficult to explain the price differences across exporting States of WA, SA and Victoria.
Last week ASW1 wheat traded in the Kwinana zone of WA at A$403/t FIS port which equates to about US$280 Free on Board (FOB) equivalent ex WA port in US dollars per tonne.
ASW1 traded A$365/t Port Adelaide SA and A$340/t Portland, Victoria, or US$270/t FOB ex-Port Adelaide and US$255/t FOB ex-Portland equivalent.
That's a difference of US$25/t or A$38/t in Australian dollar terms between ASW1 wheat in WA and Victoria, of which bulk sea freight would account for US$5-8/t (A$8-12/t).
Why is Victorian ASW1 wheat trading at such significantly lower prices to WA and SA?
Victoria has produced a record crop this year and it needs to be exported.
But it doesn't have to be exported at significantly lower prices than similar quality grain from other parts of Australia.
Victorian grain is needed by offshore buyers, Victorian domestic buyers, and likely by some domestic buyers north of Victoria as they juggle a smaller 23/24 winter crop and await summer crop supplies.
It was reported last week that the Philippines bought Australian feed wheat at the equivalent of US$255 FOB ex-Victoria or A$335/t track Portland-Geelong, which is close to the Victoria ASW1 price.
Even with a wet harvest, it is unlikely that Victoria will have produced enough feed grain to meet domestic demand, and there should be no need to sell into export markets below other States.
Growers in Victoria, like other States, may have an impact the price of their grain by offering it for sale rather than accepting published bids.
Feed wheat grades typically trade at ASW1 prices at some stage after harvest.
To determine the value of ASW1 grade wheat, Victorian farmers should look at prices in other States.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or email support@cgx.com.au
