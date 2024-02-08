Farm Weekly
Seeding tech grows better crops at Beaumont

February 8 2024 - 9:00pm
Darren Inkster (left), Beaumont, overlooking a Morris Quantum air drill with Duncan Murdoch, McIntosh Distribution, during the Dowerin Field days last season, says latest technological advances with the Morris bar are improving the familys crops.
Beaumont grower Darren Inkster said a largely timely rainfall season contributed to another solid harvest result over the family's properties in the area last year, however he said constantly improving seeding system technologies also helped to produce better crops.

