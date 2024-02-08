Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

School's in for AFGRI Equipment new starters

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
February 8 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new apprentices are joined at the Muresk Institute, near Northam, last week by AFGRI Equipment staff.
The new apprentices are joined at the Muresk Institute, near Northam, last week by AFGRI Equipment staff.

A cohort of 50 apprentices, ranging in age from 16 years through to 56, were part of the AFGRI Equipment Apprentice and Trainee Induction for two days at the Muresk Institute last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.