New harvester ready for the wine region

The arrival of a new grape harvester at Busselton Machinery turned heads recently as it was prepared for Russell Oates of Wilyabrup Vineyard Contracting.
The New Holland 9090X was a special order placed with the South West dealership and something Busselton Machinery sales manager Brad Langford said they didn't see everyday.
Wilyabrup Vineyard Contracting will use the new machine to harvest 300 hectares of grapes from about 20 clients in the Margaret River wine region.
The harvester features the SDC shaking system with flexible rear rod fixation and quick front engagement to softly shake and detach the grapes.
Mr Langford said it also had a NORIA basket system that revolutionised the mechanisation of grape harvesting and was gentle on the vine and harvest crops.
For unloading on the go and non-stop harvesting, a side conveyor configuration is available - and there are side bins which can unload to the rear.
The harvester's design provides extra efficiency during harvest and improved visibility during unloading.
The new 9090X series can be set up to work in different vineyards and super intensive olive orchards in the minimum of time for maximum efficiency.
The integrated Intelligent Management System, with IntelliView III touch screen monitor, provides full access to all key harvester functions.
Mr Langford said they were keen to talk to any other contractors, particularly in the Margaret River region, who would be interested in learning more about what the new grape harvester could do for their business.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.