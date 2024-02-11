Farm Weekly
Wool price decline defied by Western market

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
February 11 2024 - 11:00am
Despite the national trend falling once again, the Western Market indicator rose last week.
The Western Market Indicator (WMI) bucked the national trend and finished last week six cents per kilogram higher to record 1291c/kg, in vast contrast to the Eastern Market Indicator that closed 8c/kg down.

