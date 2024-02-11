Wool price decline defied by Western market

The Western Market Indicator (WMI) bucked the national trend and finished last week six cents per kilogram higher to record 1291c/kg, in vast contrast to the Eastern Market Indicator that closed 8c/kg down.
The EMI closed down for its 11th consecutive selling day, with a total loss of 57c over this period, just shy of the record 12 consecutive days that occurred between August and October 2022.
Although the Western Wool Centre (WWC) saw a 16c/kg drop in price on the first day of the sale, it rallied on the second day with gains of 5 to 20c/kg across the Micron Price Guides (MPG) range and also saw the passed in rate almost halve to close at less than eight per cent.
The solid gains of the second day at the WWC were spread across the MPG, but it was the 18 micron and finer lines that achieved the dearest prices on both days, again this was in contrast to the Eastern states.
One of the reasons for this could be the influence of the Chinese New Year and official Spring Festival taking place from February 7-16, seeing many factories completely shut down for at least one week.
With key businesses absent there has been less demand and hence the sluggish trend for the Merino wool sector as an overall national view.
It was also the reason that Australian based exporters dominated the buyers lists at auction with the larger Chinese top makers and players having a limited supporting role only.
With Sydney holding a designated Superfine sale, some premium buying from Italy appeared on very specific clips exhibiting exceptional quality and style in wools finer than 19 micron.
The national offering of 38,811, was up 5912 from the previous sale, with 34,995 sold up by 5365\.
The total consisted of 7957 over the two days at the WWC, which was down by only 57 bales on the week before, selling 7060 an increase of 237.
The breakdown between the two days showed Tuesdays figures 3522 offered, of which 2987 sold, 573 bales withdrawn and a pass in rate of 15pc.
Wednesday was a bigger offering at 4435, with 4062 sold, 177 withdrawn and 7.9pc\ passed in.
Both days saw a limited number of skirtings offered according to AWEX's Andrew Rickwood, while crossbreds were insufficient to quote and oddments saw locks in strong demand on the second day gaining 5-10c/kg, while all other descriptions remained unchanged.
PJ Morris Wools topped the buyers' list in WA on both days, buying a total of 1378 bales at the WWC and was the volume buyer in the Merino Fleece category and fourth overall nationally, buying 3186 in total last week.
Other significant buyers at the WWC were Techwool Trading 1102 bales, Endeavour Wool Export 899, Tianyu Wool 736 and Meliwa 549.
Sellers on the first day were Dyson Jones, Nutrien and AWN, with Westcoast Wool, Elders and Wool Agency rounding out the second day.
The sale result was assisted by the foreign exchange of the Australian dollar against the US dollar falling 0.7pc.
There is currently 43,624 bales rostered nationally for selling week 33 with the Tasmanian Wool sale a feature.
The WWC has an estimated volume of 8960 bales included in the total offering, while Sydney has an abnormally low volume sale with just over 8,000 bales planned.
Distinctively Melbourne will sell over three days to allow the larger than normal volume offered to be sold in an orderly manner.
