Extreme start to February

For the rest of today, there's a slight chance of showers within the South East Coastal region, in an area from Walpole to Munglinup West, however this is expected to be only a couple of millimetres of rainfall.
Temperatures along the coast from Geraldton to Busselton should not exceed 36 degrees, while inland temperatures are expected to still reach into the 40 degrees today.
Cooling down as you move south, temperatures in the Wheatbelt should stay in the mid to high 30s, while towns from Katanning to the south will stay in the mid to high 20 degrees.
Tuesday is expected to be less severe in much of the South West Land Division (SWLD), and temperatures shouldn't exceed 40 degrees.
Later in the week, between Thursday afternoon and Friday, there is a chance of showers in an area between Mullewa, down to Cunderdin and across to Southern Cross.
On Thursday, almost all of the SWLD will feel temperatures of 40 degrees or higher, except for the south coast. For the Wheatbelt and Midwest regions, temperatures may reach up to 45 degrees.
By Friday, much of this extreme heat should have subsided.
February's hottest temps so far:
