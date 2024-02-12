Farm Weekly
Dry conditions a test for pastoralists

By Mel Williams
February 12 2024 - 9:20pm
Debbie Dowden and husband Ashley believe in conservatively stocking their property, Challa station, Mount Magnet and they have a strong focus on environmental conservation and resilience.
Drought-stricken pastoralists in the Murchison, Gascoyne and through to the western Goldfields are facing some tough decisions in coming weeks due to a "perfect storm" of low rainfall coupled with a crash in cattle and sheep prices.

