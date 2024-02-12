Farm Weekly
Home/News

Floating cover trial prevents evaporation

By Mel Williams
February 13 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These water cover discs stay on permanently for 20-25 years and the Water Corporation will be measuring the effectiveness over their lifetime.
These water cover discs stay on permanently for 20-25 years and the Water Corporation will be measuring the effectiveness over their lifetime.

In an Australian-first, innovative floating covers that have been shown to reduce evaporation by more than 70 per cent in Western Australian trials have been installed at three Water Corporation dams in southern agricultural areas this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.