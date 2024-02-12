Farm Weekly
Sheep and cattle unloading underway

By Tamara Hooper
Updated February 13 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 10:00am
The MV Bahijah at berth in Fremantle while still loaded.
The 14,000 sheep and 1000 cattle that remained on the MV Bahijah commenced unloading on Monday and the vessel was expected to be completely emptied of livestock by Wednesday, according to WAFarmers livestock section president, Geoff Pearson.

