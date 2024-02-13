Farm Weekly
Home/News

Modelling examines emission outcomes

February 13 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD research scientist Sud Kharel will discuss modelling of liming and nitrogen impact on emissions and profits, at the 2024 Grains Research Update in Perth.
DPIRD research scientist Sud Kharel will discuss modelling of liming and nitrogen impact on emissions and profits, at the 2024 Grains Research Update in Perth.

Adjusting nitrogen fertiliser applications on grain crops can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost profitability, according to detailed analysis led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.