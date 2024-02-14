Hats, hail, harvest and happy dogs

Our readers keep sending us photos of their four-legged farm companions, some working dogs, some not, and we love sharing them in our paper.
There are four photos of Charly from Woodlands Distillery farm, it was impossible to choose just one as Charly is particularly photogenic, doesn't like hail and can apparently change gears.
Thanks to Kelvin Ridgway for the photos.
'Ready for a lick of sheepwork in Tambellup' is working kelpie Jim, full name James Zelensky Taylor. Photo credit to Suzie Hawson.
Wearing a hat is two year old golden retriever Ruby from Westonia.
Ruby's owner Amy Corsini said Ruby isn't much of a working dog, but loves the farm.
Meet Jessie and Jackie from Wannamal, their owner is Graham Taylor, photos were sent in by Hayley Taylor.
The Tomlinson family from Tenterden sent in a photo of Dusty, Jet and Lucy taken as they supervised the children - Abbey, Zoe and Isabelle - hopping on the school bus.
Send your photos to Belinda.Morrissy@farmweekly.com.au.
