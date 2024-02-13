Poppy embraces good support network

Budding machinery expert Poppy Blohm would not swap country living for quids.
The Perth-raised AFGRI Equipment parts and sales representative moved to Narrogin three years ago after graduating from the WA College of Agriculture - Harvey with a Certificate III in Agriculture, Certificate II in Horticulture and several trade certificates.
Having grown up around animals and horses due to her mother being a veterinarian, Ms Blohm was introduced to the State's beef and horticultural sectors and their machinery needs during her years at high school.
At the time, she was very interested in sheep production and broadacre systems and gained valuable insights into these sectors through visits to other agricultural schools.
"Harvey Ag was a real gateway to the agriculture industry for me and I enjoyed being exposed to a range of enterprises that helped me when planning a career," Ms Blohm said.
During and on leaving school, she worked for CBH Group during two harvests at Newdegate and Brookton and then moved to Narrogin with her two horses Magic and Flora.
An opportunity then came up to join the AFGRI Equipment Apprentice and Trainee Academy at Narrogin and she grasped it with both hands.
Last year, the 19-year-old was crowned the 2022 John Deere Australia Parts Apprentice of the Year in Queensland in August.
This had pitched her against the other State finalists from all of the company's dealerships across Australia.
All were put through their paces during three days of testing.
"This involved a written test about machinery generally and what we do on a daily basis," Ms Blohm said.
"There was a fake customer interaction that we had to solve.
"There was also a presentation aspect, where we had to explain a situation in which we had excelled in customer service and why we thought we were a good candidate for the top prize."
Ms Blohm said the Apprentice of the Year award had opened many doors for her, most valuable being the networks she developed and future contacts from within AFGRI Equipment.
"It has motivated me to work harder," she said.
"When you push yourself, people take notice of you."
Ms Blohm said she had initially never considered machinery as a potential pathway into the working world until a conversation with a friend, who had also applied for an apprenticeship with AFGRI Equipment and suggested she do the same.
"I had struggled to find opportunities for someone of my age, being 18-years-old at the time and with little experience," she said.
"The two-year parts sales traineeship seemed to be the perfect fit, so I decided to give it a go and I absolutely loved it."
Ms Blohm now works as a trainee in the role of customer sales representative at AFGRI Equipment Narrogin, selling parts and smaller machinery.
She said she loved this position, which encompassed meeting farmers right throughout the Central Wheatbelt and helping them with all of their parts and machinery needs.
"We have customers from around Narrogin and surrounding districts, Pingelly, Katanning and right up to corporates in Tom Price," Ms Blohm said.
"It is great that I am able to build close relationships with these farmers and corporate clients and be comfortable with whoever walks in our doors.
"Everyone knows everyone around here.
"I love being able to help farmers get out of strife in their busy periods, such as seeding and harvest, by helping them with all their needs for machinery parts.
"It is good to be able to alleviate their stress at these times."
Ms Blohm said she was still on a steep learning curve when it came to parts and machinery, but AFGRI Equipment had excellent trainee systems and online tools to help farmers select exactly the parts and small machinery they needed.
She said she worked closely with farmers, mechanics and contractors in her role in parts and sales.
On a daily basis there is a lot of desk work, as well as visiting clients.
"A lot of the time people are unsure exactly what they need, so I help by interpreting exactly what they want using schematic models and other information developed by AFGRI Equipment," Ms Blohm said.
"You can't do this without good communication skills, which are essential in this role."
Ms Blohm now champions the critical role John Deere machinery plays in supporting local farmers and their businesses and her enthusiasm has been recognised as making her a great role model for other young people considering a career in agriculture.
She spends most weekends with her horses and socialising in and around Narrogin.
Ms Blohm said there were definite pros and cons of living in a country town as a young person
."I absolutely love it and can't see myself moving back to Perth," she said.
"Narrogin is a tight-knit community where you get to know people well, and the lifestyle is a lot calmer than in the city.
"There are also good support systems in place.
"I guess the biggest drawback is that it could potentially be isolating - with a lot of my school friends now spread right across WA, making it sometimes difficult to catch up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.