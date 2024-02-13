Update: Bushfire now contained in Pink Lake, Esperance

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.