Update: Bushfire now contained in Pink Lake, Esperance

UPDATE: 4.09pm
The alert level for this fire has been downgraded as the fire is now contained.
A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people bounded by the streets listed below in the eastern part of Pink Lake, in the Sire of Esperance.
WHAT TO DO
UPDATE: 2.50pm
Esperance residents have been urged to act immediately to survive, as an 'out-of-control and unpredictable' bushfire threatens lives and homes.
The bushfire, which is moving fast in a northerly direction, was reported at 1.18pm and started near the intersection of Connolly street and Cherry Well road in Pink Lake.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) latest bushfire emergency warning, which was issued at about 2.50 pm, said an 'emergency warning' was in place for people bounded by Downes Street, Pink Lake Road, Winston Way, Edwards Street, Munro Lane, Dalyup Drive, Rowse Street, Freeman Street, Thompson Street and Connolly Street in eastern part of Pink Lake, in the Shire of Esperance.
Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire, which is being managed by the Shire of Esperance.
WHAT TO DO
Residents who live in the warning area and plan to leave, can head towards the Esperance townsite to the Esperance Sports Ground located at 21 Black Street. DFES noted that some roads may be closed.
Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.
A number of roads have been closed including - Pink Lake road from Downes Street to Rowse street, and Connolly street from Pink Lake road to Cherry Well road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au
