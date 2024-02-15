Farm Weekly
Nutrien to confirm additional storage solutions after Kwinana fire

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
February 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Dramatic images of the Kwinana fertiliser storage fire. Photo courtesy of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia.
Nutrien Ag Solutions is in the process of confirming additional storage solutions, after parts of its bulk fertiliser site went up in flames last week.

