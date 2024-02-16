Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Boyanup steer weaners sell to $1313 high

By Rob Francis
February 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders, Williams agent Graeme Alexander (centre), with sale vendors Jeff Gibbs (left), Boddington and Merv Wunnenberg, Bowelling, looking over the Gibbs familys Poll Hereford calves that topped at $961 while Mr Wunnenberg sold steers to $1055.
Elders, Williams agent Graeme Alexander (centre), with sale vendors Jeff Gibbs (left), Boddington and Merv Wunnenberg, Bowelling, looking over the Gibbs familys Poll Hereford calves that topped at $961 while Mr Wunnenberg sold steers to $1055.

Another near full capacity yarding of weaned calves from a wide area was presented to buyers at Boyanup last week, with values generally holding when compared to recent sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.