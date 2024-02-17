Put farm safety first with new app

It was a double celebration for SafeFarms WA (SFWA) last week as the company marked its 30th birthday and launched its new laptop and mobile friendly farm safety app.
Founded as Farmsafe WA Alliance in 1994 and rebadged with the incorporation of chemical safety training provider Auschem WA six years ago, SFWA chairwoman Jeanette De Landgrafft said the not-for-profit organisation had stood side-by-side with hundreds of WA producers promoting safe practice and enhancing their productivity through this time.
"We have had enormous support from our core funder DMIRS (Worksafe), from our home base provider DPIRD, from kindred supporters like Royal Agricultural Society of WA and Kidsafe and from the corporate sector including CSBP, CBH, HHG Legal, Bailiwick Legal and HopgoodGanim," Ms De Landgrafft said.
"In celebrating 30 years we build on our legacy of encouraging safer practices throughout the rural sector and look to the future with more technology such as our new digital app.
"This app would not have been possible without the vision and generous sponsorship, $150,000 over three years, from CSBP.
"This is the first version and will be ongoing as we begin work on version two tomorrow."
CSBP general manager fertiliser Ryan Lamp paid tribute to his predecessor Mark Scatena as the visionary for the project, who had done much of the initial work in bringing the app to fruition.
"CSBP takes safety very seriously and this aligns with our values and our passion for developing safe systems for regional workers so it's an important partnership," Mr Lamp said.
Speaking on behalf of training and workforce development minister Simone McGurk, Worksafe acting commissioner Sally North said SFWA was an important vehicle for getting Worksafe messages out.
"People often relate better to a not-for-profit and to locals working in the sector rather than the government regulator.
"Agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry for WA and a major employer which plays a critical role in feeding many people locally and around the world.
"It has a cultural legacy of self sufficiency, but sometimes with that comes higher risk taking and we want people to understand this and work hard to reduce the number of serious and fatal incidents.
"I commend SafeFarms WA on this easy to use app which is great for the spread of age groups involved in the sector."
Westside Insurance senior broker Steven Stanbrook, Burswood, concluded proceedings with some additional good news for SFWA members, a special offer of 10 to 20 per cent discount on insurance premiums, thanks to risk management business AgriGuardian, a joint working between SFWA, HHG Legal and Westside Insurance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.