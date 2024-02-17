Farm Weekly
Put farm safety first with new app

By Wendy Gould
February 17 2024 - 9:00pm
CSBPs community engagement advisor Eva Quilty (left) and general manager fertiliser Ryan Lamp with SafeFarms WAs chairwoman Jeanette De Landgrafft, treasurer/secretary Stephen Brown, project officer Maree Gooch, who developed much of the safety content and vice chairman Mike Norton.
It was a double celebration for SafeFarms WA (SFWA) last week as the company marked its 30th birthday and launched its new laptop and mobile friendly farm safety app.

