Topweight Simmentals values reach $7250

By Kane Chatfield
February 18 2024 - 3:00pm
Topweight U056 (P) (by Willandra President) sold for the $7250 top price on AuctionsPlus to the Hannah family, Glenanna Simmentals, Merrygoen, New South Wales.
Traditional yearling bull values reached $7250 at the Topweight on-property bull sale at Forest Grove (via Margaret River) last Friday.

