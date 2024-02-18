Topweight Simmentals values reach $7250

Traditional yearling bull values reached $7250 at the Topweight on-property bull sale at Forest Grove (via Margaret River) last Friday.
In its second annual onfarm sale, the Weightman family presented 15 traditional grassfed yearling Simmental bulls which were sold through the Helmsman auction system, while also interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
The sale attracted 11 registered bidders in person, with strong local South West representation and further afield to the Peel region and west to Esperance, while the AuctionsPlus platform received 1731 catalogue views with 14 registered buyers and 16 viewers logged in, including a successful New South Wales buyer.
The Elders selling team sold 10 bulls (67 per cent) at an average of $4800 and followed the year-on-year downward trend seen at bull sales so far this season.
Last year's inaugural sale saw 13 of 16 bulls (81pc) sell to a $12,000 top price and average $6538.
Brendan Millar, Elders, Margaret River, said the bulls were outstanding and appreciated the support from buyers in what's been a challenging season.
"Given the bulls are grassfed, they presented exceptionally well given the season we've had," Mr Millar said.
"It has been a tough year for beef cattle producers and we were expecting it to influence the result to some degree but we are grateful to return buyers for their support that come from as far as Esperance with interstate interest on AuctionsPlus.
"While we hoped for a stronger clearance, we were reasonably pleased with the result and are working hard to continue building the stud's client base."
The sale's $7250 top price honours went to Topweight U056 catalogued in lot five when it sold to the winning online bid from last year's $8000 second top price bull buyers, the Hannah family, Glenanna Simmentals, Merrygoen, New South Wales.
The sleek mid-February 2022 born polled youngster was sired by Willandra President and a Woonallee Buddy daughter Topweight Alice L98.
Its spread of IGS EPD performance was equally as impressive as the bull's shop front, ranking in the breed's top 1pc for weaning weight (WW) and yearling weight (YW), top 4pc maternal weaning weight (MWWT), top 2pc ribeye area (REA), top 10pc stayability and docility, top 15pc yearling grade (YG), top 3pc terminal index (TI) and top 15pc all Australian all purpose index (AAPI).
James Hannah, who runs Glenanna Simmentals with wife Maddie, said they purchased U056 based on its visual appearance and performance figures combined with recommendations from Topweight principal Sam Weightman and Brendan Millar.
"We keep in touch with Sam Weightman and he is as honest as the day is long," Mr Hannah said.
"He looked good for a young bull in all the photos and videos of him, we really admired his skin and hair type and with good performance figures behind him, we thought he was worth a go.
"The Topweight bull we purchased last year came over as a young bull and worked pretty hard through the autumn and spring joinings.
"He has held up really well and we are keen to see his calves."
Return buyers and Witchcliffe graziers DD & E Hutton collected a pair of bulls at the sale and paid to the sale's $6000 second top price for Topweight U057 in lot two.
The stylish, well-muscled and pigmented bull was born mid-February 2022 and is the first son of Tullamore Park Serengeti 8019 (by Willandra President) offered by Topweight.
Out of a Topweight Gimmick daughter, Topweight Bettina L94, the young bull also recorded a strong spread of EPD performance including top 2pc MWWT and all purpose index (API), top 3pc TI, top 4pc milk, top 5pc maternal calving ease (MCE) and stayability, top 10pc calving ease (CE), WW and AAPI and top 15pc birthweight, YW with almost all other traits in the top 20-25pc.
The Hutton's other purchase was $5250, paid for another strong performing mid-February 2022 born Willandra President son out of a Willandra Jamaica daughter, Topweight Bridget M023.
Another return buyer WC, BE & DC Avery, Scott River, paid the next highest price of $5500 for their selection Topweight U001 in lot four, the only son in the sale by New Zealand sire Waikite AE2009 and out of another Gimmick daughter Alice N072.
The late January 2022 born polled bull displayed strong growth for a below average birthweight bull ranking in the top 10pc for CE and top 2pc for WW, YW and TI, top 3pc MWWT, top 5pc docility and REA and top 10pc Australian Terminal Index (ATI) and CW.
Other multiple bull buyers with two bulls each for $4000 were GE Payne, Nillup and Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup/Pinjarra.
SALES SUMMARY (under the hammer results)
