WA on show at sell out agrifood tech event

Western Australia's innovation and sustainability credentials will be on show at the evokeAG. event being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre next week.
Delegates attending the sold out event are invited to the WA Government display coordinated by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
This is the first time Perth has hosted evokeAG, with the event set to attract national and international innovators, thought leaders and food producers to share insights and explore the latest in agrifood tech innovation.
DPIRD director general Heather Brayford encouraged attendees to visit the WA display to find out more about the state's agrifood sector and unique innovations.
"Innovation has consistently been at the forefront of WA's agricultural industry to enable more efficient and sustainable food production," Ms Brayford said.
The display will include stories of WA's dynamic primary industries, from sought-after WA rock lobster to apple breeding and oat development programs.
"WA has a strong pedigree in producing and promoting lupins, which are now gaining increased interest from consumers as a healthy food source," Ms Brayford said.
"Visitors can also learn more about honey made from unique plant species only found in WA, along with local bushfoods."
Delegates can also learn more about a new agricultural data sharing platform developed by DPIRD to enable producers to exchange sensitive agricultural and research data and insights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.