Hubs aim to advance climate resilience and preparedness

National Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs are joining forces at the evokeAG. conference at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre next week.
The eight hubs will present a united front to address one of the most pressing challenges facing agricultural communities - an increasingly variable climate.
The hubs are funded by the Australian Government's $5 billion Future Drought Fund program and aim to improve the drought resilience and preparedness of local farmers and their communities, and foster agricultural innovation.
evokeAG. delegates will have the opportunity to learn of the diverse initiatives undertaken by the Northern Australian, Tropical North Queensland, Southern Queensland Northern NSW, Southern NSW, South Australian, Tasmanian, Victorian and South-West WA hubs at their joint exhibitor booth.
Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub director, Professor Michael Tausz, said that all the hubs have extensive networks in their regions to consult with stakeholders and identify priority needs and solutions.
"In addition to addressing their region-specific needs, the eight hubs collectively form a unique collaborative national network, which identifies and addresses shared issues and solutions," Professor Tausz said.
"Our mission to connect stakeholders to advance drought and climate resilience and preparedness through research, development, extension, adoption and commercialisation is intimately linked to agricultural innovation.
"As like other hubs, the Vic hub employs an innovation broker, supported by AgriFutures, and we are looking forward to the networking and knowledge exchange opportunities at this prime innovation event in the ag and food sector."
Following the evokeAG conference the South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub), led by the Grower Group Alliance, will host a two-day tour, offering a first-hand look at innovative water systems in the Wheatbelt and South-West regions.
The event, which is at full capacity, runs on Thursday, February 22 and Friday, February 23.
SW WA Hub knowledge broker Tanya Kilminster said the tour is a unique opportunity for key project staff from all eight drought hubs and international delegates to network and exchange knowledge.
"The tour will showcase outcomes from current projects initiated by the SW WA Hub and demonstrate how they can be put into practice on farms with a similar climate to the South-West of WA," Ms Kilminster said.
"It is also an opportunity to explore potential joint projects aimed at addressing the challenges of drought and water scarcity in the Australian agricultural sector."
This tour, subsidised by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, will showcase SW WA Hub-led projects and promises to provide a platform for shared learning, collaboration, and the potential development of sustainable solutions that can benefit Australian farmers across diverse climatic regions.
Tours inclusions are:
