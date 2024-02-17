Farm Weekly
Hubs aim to advance climate resilience and preparedness

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
February 17 2024 - 6:00pm
Tanya Kilminster, South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub knowledge broker (left) and Professor Michael Tausz, Director Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub.
Tanya Kilminster, South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub knowledge broker (left) and Professor Michael Tausz, Director Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub.

National Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs are joining forces at the evokeAG. conference at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre next week.

