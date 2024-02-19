Farm Weekly
Home/News

Regional business awards secure funding

February 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Development Minister Don Punch, RCCIWA chief executive officer Kitty Prodonovich, and Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis.
Regional Development Minister Don Punch, RCCIWA chief executive officer Kitty Prodonovich, and Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis.

Western Australian Regional Development Minister Don Punch joined Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis last week to announce future funding to support the WA Regional Business Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.