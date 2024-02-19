Regional business awards secure funding

Western Australian Regional Development Minister Don Punch joined Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis last week to announce future funding to support the WA Regional Business Excellence Awards.
The WA Government will provide $100,000 over three years to the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCIWA) to facilitate the awards, which celebrate and champion Western Australia's regional businesses.
RCCIWA is a not-for-profit, member-driven organisation that promotes and supports regional chambers and business associations.
The inaugural awards celebrate regional businesses in WA that make a positive impact in their communities and are setting the benchmark for business excellence.
Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis and Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the Cook Government continues to work with businesses to support regional development, unlock potential, realise opportunity and drive economic growth.
"RCCIWA plays an important role in providing a voice for businesses in regional WA, with 41 regional chambers and business associations as members representing more than 7,000 member businesses, " Mr Punch said.
"Small to medium-sized businesses are a key pillar of WA's regional economy and important to the State's success, driving economic growth, job creation and fostering innovation," Ms Jarvis said.
"I would like to commend RCCIWA for its success in supporting regional businesses in their local communities."
An awards gala event will be held in April to announce the inaugural winners.
